Fleetwood police officers have vowed to crackdown on dog walkers who allow their animals to defecate on the Mini Links golf course on the town’s promenade and don’t pick up their pets’ waste.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which is located between Marine Hall and the boating lake, has been reopened for people to enjoy a pitch and putt and crazy golf courses, after Mini Links Golf obtained a new long term lease which has passed the land from Wyre Council.

Fleetwood police officers are warning dog owners about the consequences of not clearing up their pets' mess. | Fleetwood Police

Sadly a post today (September 27) from Fleetwood Police suggests the area is being plagued by dog walkers not clearing up their pets’ mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the statement a spokesperson from Fleetwood Police said: “Anti social behaviour can take many forms and Wyre Neighbourhood policing team (WHPT) will always look to take positive action to resolve it.

“Unfortunately, despite signs, social media messages and discussions, the course, which is now fully open, is still being used by a small minority of dog walkers who allow dogs to walk and also foul in the area without picking up the waste.

“Not only is it an offence if you fail to pick up after your dog it is clearly anti social behaviour.

“Wyre NHPT are working with partners to get tough on ASB and council enforcement officers will be patrolling the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please kindly note, traditionally both pitch and putt courses have a no dogs policy and this will continue 24 hours a day, all year.

“This is a fantastic asset to the local community and one I feel everyone will want to support.

“Please be considerate to others and be a responsible dog owner.”