'We're going to crack down on dog owners who allow their dogs to defecate on new golf course'
The site, which is located between Marine Hall and the boating lake, has been reopened for people to enjoy a pitch and putt and crazy golf courses, after Mini Links Golf obtained a new long term lease which has passed the land from Wyre Council.
Sadly a post today (September 27) from Fleetwood Police suggests the area is being plagued by dog walkers not clearing up their pets’ mess.
In the statement a spokesperson from Fleetwood Police said: “Anti social behaviour can take many forms and Wyre Neighbourhood policing team (WHPT) will always look to take positive action to resolve it.
“Unfortunately, despite signs, social media messages and discussions, the course, which is now fully open, is still being used by a small minority of dog walkers who allow dogs to walk and also foul in the area without picking up the waste.
“Not only is it an offence if you fail to pick up after your dog it is clearly anti social behaviour.
“Wyre NHPT are working with partners to get tough on ASB and council enforcement officers will be patrolling the area.
“Please kindly note, traditionally both pitch and putt courses have a no dogs policy and this will continue 24 hours a day, all year.
“This is a fantastic asset to the local community and one I feel everyone will want to support.
“Please be considerate to others and be a responsible dog owner.”