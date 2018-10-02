Well-wishers launch campaign to help homeless man attacked by thugs in Blackpool

An online campaign aimed at helping a homeless man attacked by thugs in Blackpool was launched this afternoon.

The GoFundMe online page hopes to raise £3,000 for Igor Gieci, 55, and said he had been “spat on and attacked regularly”.

It added: “He’s had his possessions stolen on a regular basis. This poor guy has been beaten to a pulp by youths and had all of his stuff stolen once again.

“We are now asking for all your help to raise enough money to get this man a flat and buy the basics for him to live safely, and to make him not be a vulnerable target anymore.

“Igor deserves to live in safety and not be abused like this no longer.”

Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/help-igor-get-a-home-to-be-safe or by clicking here.

