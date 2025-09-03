A pit bull type dog was battered unconscious after it was set on a man during a vicious row in the street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The intended target smashed the animal over the head twice with a metal bar as it raced towards him, a court was told.

The dog lived despite a serious head injury. But its attacker, well-known Blackpool businessman Colin Sinderson, received a suspended prison sentence when he appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old, who operates a fleet of horse-drawn landaus on the resort’s Golden Mile, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray resulting from a long-standing argument with another man.

The court heard he had turned up outside the house of his tormentor after being subjected over a period to “extreme” provocation and intimidation.

The other man came out brandishing a samurai sword and moments later released his dog towards Sinderson who was also armed with a weapon. He struck the animal twice over the head to knock it out.

Despite loud threats from both men they did not come into contact and the police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landau driver Colin Sinderson with Vanilla who operates on Blackpool's Golden Mile | Blackpool Gazette

Shocking CCTV footage of the incident was shown in court as Sinderson sat in the dock staring at the floor.

Both men could be seen threatening each other with weapons. When the dog was released it ran at Sinderson who swiftly rendered it unconscious. The animal lay motionless between the two as they loudly traded threats, with Sinderson heard to shout “I will f***ing do you”.

The court was told the dog owner had been dealt with and jailed at an earlier hearing for affray and other offences.

The prosecution said Sinderson, of Long Acre View, Out Rawcliffe, heard his daughter had been threatened by the man and so he arrived outside his house with a group of others with weapons to confront him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially Sinderson got out of his van unarmed and took his jacket off suggesting he was ready to fight the man. But when he saw his opponent arming himself with a sword before coming out of his house he went back to the van and also picked up a weapon.

The prosecution said: “He had been experiencing relentless threats and abuse (from the other man).”

A pit bull type dog was battered unconscious after it was set on a man during a vicious row in the street.

He had been warned: “Watch where you park your van. I’m going to set fire to it.” His daughter had been threatened with being “chopped up” along with all her family.

There had also been photographs sent to Sinderson’s phone showing the other man posing with a meat cleaver in a threatening manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrister Anthony Parkinson, defending Sinderson, said his client had “come to the end of his tether” with the other man after weeks of serious threats.

“As for the dog, it’s important that while it was clearly injured it did not die as a result of this incident. That should be emphasised. It (CCTV) makes unpleasant viewing.

“We understand that the court will have to mark the seriousness of someone trying to take the law into their own hands, but no injury was caused to another person.”

Mr Parkinson asked the judge to consider a suspended sentence saying Sinderson had shown genuine remorse and immediate custody would have a serious effect on his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Sinderson ran a farm which rears beef cattle and a company running eight horse-drawn landaus on the resort's Promenade. If he was sent down, said Mr Parkinson, both businesses would almost certainly go under.

Judge Jefferies said that despite a previous conviction for punching someone, Sinderson had received some “glowing” character references from family and work colleagues.

“A number have spoken very highly of your work ethic and your commitment to your family in glowing terms.”

The judge said that after hearing the man had made threats to his daughter he “obviously saw red and wanted to have it out with him once and for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The difficulty I have to grapple with is this: Does the extreme provocation mean you should avoid an immediate custodial sentence?

“People who take the law into their own hands, which you did, should expect - and the public should expect – custodial sentences.

“You could have reported him (to the police). You could have shown them the photographs of him brandishing weapons and the messages (he sent). You didn’t. You sought to take the law into your own hands and it escalated.

“The victim is not the dog or (the other man). The victim is the public and what anyone might have felt like if they had walked into that with you waving a weapon and shouting, and him coming out with a sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You were in a group, although not everyone was involved in the aggression. You were armed and anyone watching this would think there was an intention to cause very serious violence. As it was no person was injured during the course of it.”

He sentenced Sinderson to nine months in prison suspended for 18 months. He also ordered him to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 240 hours of unpaid work.

He told him: “I am not sure I have come to the right decision at all. This is a truly exceptional sentence because of the truly extreme provocation you had been suffering.

“I have 51 per cent come down in favour of suspending the sentence, largely because of the very good things I have heard about you and accepting the genuine provocation that you felt.

“(But) you went about it in the most inappropriate way.”