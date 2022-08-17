Weapons, drugs and bald tyres: A week in the life of Lancashire’s road police teams
Lancashire’s road policing teams have been kept busy again this week, keeping the county’s highways safe.
By Catherine Musgrove
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Drivers have been pulled over for a range of offences, including using their phones at the wheel, bald tyres, and no insurance.
Officers even used their noses to smell out a driver under the influence of cannabis, and one of the most dramatic stops saw weapons recovered that were connected to robberies in Blackpool.
For more detail on what’s been happening on the region’s roads, click on the pages below.
