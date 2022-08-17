News you can trust since 1873
Weapons, drugs and bald tyres: A week in the life of Lancashire’s road police teams

Lancashire’s road policing teams have been kept busy again this week, keeping the county’s highways safe.

By Catherine Musgrove
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:30 pm

Drivers have been pulled over for a range of offences, including using their phones at the wheel, bald tyres, and no insurance.

Officers even used their noses to smell out a driver under the influence of cannabis, and one of the most dramatic stops saw weapons recovered that were connected to robberies in Blackpool.

1. False plates

This Mercedes was stopped in Church Street, Preston, on suspicion it was being driven on false plates. When officers did their research, they found it was a stolen vehicle being driven by a disqualified driver.

2. Bald tyres

This vehicle was stopped on the A6 near to Garstang and the picture shows "the best of the two front tyres". The driver was reported for having his car in an unroadworthy condition and will be receiving penalty points and a fine.

3. Stop check

A stop check on the M6 south near Preston revealed this Mercedes had no insurance and the driver had no licence. The car was seized and the driver reported.

4. Cannabis

This vehicle was stopped by patrols in Myles Standish Way, Chorley, after a smell of cannabis was coming from the vehicle. The driver tested positive on a road side test for cannabis and was arrested.

