Watch the moment a chained up bike is stolen from outside a Poulton secondary school

Police are searching for a man after a bike was stolen from outside a Fylde secondary school.

The incident saw an unknown man use bolt cutters to cut through the lock of a bike tied up outside Hodgson Academy in Poulton.

Police want to speak to this man (Image: Lancashire Police)

It took place last Friday (March 1) in the afternoon.

The wanted man is white with dark hair and was seen wearing dark clothing.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We know thefts like this really affect young people and we are determined to do whatever we can to investigate and crack down on them.

"We'd also urge people to invest in a D shaped shackle lock as they are much harder to cut through."

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police by e-mailing 2025@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 04/47341/19.