Blackpool police chase caught on camera as cops capture reckless BMW driver near airport
A silver BMW was pursued around the resort by police before the driver was brought to a dramatic stop near Blackpool Airport in Squires Gate Lane around 1.15am on Saturday.
Video of the high-speed chase was caught on camera, with one clip showing officers tossing a ‘stinger’ strip beneath the wheels to puncture its tires as the BMW tore through Blackpool Retail Park.
The driver managed to speed away, but was pursued by a convoy of blue-lights before being brought to a stop outside Blackpool Airport.
The driver was dragged out of the BMW topless before being cuffed and marched into the back of a police van.
Lancashire Police said a 30-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested at the scene.
Jack Honnor, 30, of Broad Field Road, Birmingham was later charged with dangerous driving, drink driving and driving without insurance.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.15am on Saturday (March 15), our officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in Blackpool.
“The vehicle was pursued by our officers after making off and was brought to a stop on Squires Gate Lane.
“He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court today.”