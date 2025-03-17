Blackpool police chase caught on camera as cops capture reckless BMW driver near airport

Published 17th Mar 2025
A 30-year-old man was arrested after a dramatic high-speed chase in Blackpool at the weekend.

A silver BMW was pursued around the resort by police before the driver was brought to a dramatic stop near Blackpool Airport in Squires Gate Lane around 1.15am on Saturday.

The BMW driver was arrested outside Blackpool Airport in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool at around 1.30am on Sunday (March 16)placeholder image
The BMW driver was arrested outside Blackpool Airport in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool at around 1.30am on Sunday (March 16) | JC Photography / Connor Hood

Video of the high-speed chase was caught on camera, with one clip showing officers tossing a ‘stinger’ strip beneath the wheels to puncture its tires as the BMW tore through Blackpool Retail Park.

Police at the scene near Blackpool Airport in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 15)placeholder image
Police at the scene near Blackpool Airport in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 15) | JC Photography

The driver managed to speed away, but was pursued by a convoy of blue-lights before being brought to a stop outside Blackpool Airport.

The driver was dragged out of the BMW topless before being cuffed and marched into the back of a police van.

Lancashire Police said a 30-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested at the scene.

Jack Honnor, 30, of Broad Field Road, Birmingham was later charged with dangerous driving, drink driving and driving without insurance.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.15am on Saturday (March 15), our officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in Blackpool.

“The vehicle was pursued by our officers after making off and was brought to a stop on Squires Gate Lane.

“He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court today.”

