A 32-year-old has been charged after a number of Porsches were stolen from homes in Lancashire.

Marius Vinskauskas, of Orchard Road, St Annes has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles.

The 32-year-old was driving a stolen Porsche Macan on the M6 in Cheshire when he was stopped by police at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 1.

Lancashire Police identified the vehicle as stolen from the Fylde area and disguised with cloned plates. These plates were picked up on ANPR and officers in Cheshire were able to intercept the stolen Porsche on the motorway.

Vinskauskas has been remanded in prison until March 31, when he will appear at Preston Crown Court.

An investigation into four related Porsche Macan thefts -all in the Fyld - as well as an attempted theft, is ongoing.

Lancashire Police released officers’ body cam video taken during Vinskauskas’ arrest, as the force warns “we will not tolerate organised criminality in Fylde.”

A police spokesperson for the force said: “You may remember us telling you about a series of vehicle thefts in the Fylde area at the end of last year. We are pleased to tell you that we can now provide you with an update.

“Fylde Rural Task Force have been working hard behind the scenes to identify those involved by conducting CCTV, financial, ANPR and telephone enquiries.

“As a result we have successfully linked five vehicle thefts and one attempt vehicle theft, all of which are Porsche Macans.

“With the help of our Roads Policing and Road Crime Team, we managed to identify one of the stolen Porsche's had been placed on cloned plates.

“With the assistance of Cheshire Police we were able to intercept the vehicle on the motorway and the driver was arrested.

“We hope this offers our community reassurance and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate organised criminality in Fylde.”