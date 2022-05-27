Warton man, 22, charged with killing teenager Ashley Donald in horrific van crash

Mr Donald, a former Carr Hill School pupil, was killed on June 26 when the Ford Transit van he was travelling in as a passenger crashed on Lodge Lane, Warton, shortly after 1am.

He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he died.

The van’s driver, Andrew Smalley – who was not injured in the crash – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drink or drug driving. He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on May 17, and was bailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Donald

Three other passengers – a 36-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman – were arrested and later released by police without charge.