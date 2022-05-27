Warton man, 22, charged with killing teenager Ashley Donald in horrific van crash

A 22-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a serious van crash which claimed the life of Ashley Donald, 19, last year.

By Wes Holmes
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:30 pm

Mr Donald, a former Carr Hill School pupil, was killed on June 26 when the Ford Transit van he was travelling in as a passenger crashed on Lodge Lane, Warton, shortly after 1am.

He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he died.

The van’s driver, Andrew Smalley – who was not injured in the crash – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drink or drug driving. He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on May 17, and was bailed.

Ashley Donald

Three other passengers – a 36-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman – were arrested and later released by police without charge.

Smalley, of Harbour Lane, Warton, is due to appear at Preston Crown Court fora plea and direction hearing on June 15.