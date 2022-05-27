Warton man, 22, charged with killing teenager Ashley Donald in horrific van crash

Mr Donald, a former Carr Hill School pupil, was killed on June 26 when the Ford Transit van he was travelling in as a passenger crashed on Lodge Lane, Warton, shortly after 1am.
He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he died.
The van’s driver, Andrew Smalley – who was not injured in the crash – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drink or drug driving. He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on May 17, and was bailed.
Three other passengers – a 36-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman – were arrested and later released by police without charge.
Smalley, of Harbour Lane, Warton, is due to appear at Preston Crown Court fora plea and direction hearing on June 15.