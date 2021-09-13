Warton child abuse offences lead to Golborne company director jailed for 17 years

Timothy Gordon Read, 39, of Turton Street, Golborne, appeared before Preston Crown Court where he admitted two counts of intercourse with a child under 14, four of indecent assault, and eight of sexual activity with a child, all relating to a period in the 2000s, when he was living in Warton, near Preston.

Read’s victim, who was as young as 12 at the time of his crimes, cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, ordered him to sign the Sex Offender’s register for life.

Crown Court

Read was the director of an engineering consultancy firm but a proposal to strike off the firm has no been lodged with Companies House.

His sentencing comes days after a string of child abuse convictions at the same court.

Wesham paedophile Simon Jackson was jailed for 12 years and nine months for abusing Preston girls.

Former Preston Harris Children’s Home house father, Fred Wilding, of Wesham, was found guilty of rapes and indecent assaults against girls, and Salman Patel, 21, of Belmont Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, was ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register a decade for online crimes.

**If you are affected by this story support can be found at the Rape & Sexual Violence Project (RSVP) which offers compassionate support to victims, plus national charities like Women’s Aid.

The NAPAC support line 0808 801 0331 is for for adults who suffered any type of abuse in childhood.

Or to report abuse call police on 101.