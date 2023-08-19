People in Lancashire have been urged to remain extra vigilant following a spate of calls from fraudsters impersonating police officers.

The scammers – who impersonate a police sergeant from Blackpool – will call from a withheld phone number.

They state they have arrested a male called ‘Alan Nash’ and that they are calling to carry out enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will then ask the victim questions about who lives at their address, if they do any online shopping and banking, and if they have any jewellery in their possession.

People in Lancashire have been urged to remain extra vigilant following a spate of calls from fraudsters (Credit: Erik Mclean)

The fraudsters have been described as a man and a woman with southern accents.

Officers say they have received reports from the Knott-End, Preesall and Stalmine areas, and all of the victims have been elderly.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thankfully, none of the victims that have been contacted have disclosed any details to the unknown callers and nobody has been defrauded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The police will never phone you and ask you information like this in relation to an unrelated arrest of an individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask people to be extra vigilant, and if you get a phone call from someone saying they are from the police then please obtain a name, rank, collar number, station they are based and a log or crime reference number.”

The force also advised the public to confirm the information provided with the Force Control Room.