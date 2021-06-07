Warning from police after car crime increase in Blackpool

Officers from Blackpool Police are warning people to make sure cars and vans are locked securely.

PC Megan Brooks, who covers the resort centre, said: “There has been an increase in vehicle crime in your local area whereby offenders have been trying car doors in the night and into the early hours of the morning.

“Please ensure you double check all windows and doors are locked on your vehicles to prevent opportunistic offenders from gaining access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car crime has risen according to police in Blackpool

We will be reviewing CCTV footage where available and will do our best to identify the offenders.”