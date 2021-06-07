Warning from police after car crime increase in Blackpool
Vehicle crime incidents have risen in Blackpool town centre recently according to resort police.
Officers from Blackpool Police are warning people to make sure cars and vans are locked securely.
PC Megan Brooks, who covers the resort centre, said: “There has been an increase in vehicle crime in your local area whereby offenders have been trying car doors in the night and into the early hours of the morning.
“Please ensure you double check all windows and doors are locked on your vehicles to prevent opportunistic offenders from gaining access.
We will be reviewing CCTV footage where available and will do our best to identify the offenders.”
Report suspicious activity to police by calling 999 or 101 and online if it is not an emergency.