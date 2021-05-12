WARNING - DISTRESSING IMAGE: Woman who shut her dog in a cupboard and left it to starve to death is banned from keeping animals for life

Natasha Ivy Jolly, 30, of St Chad's Road, South Shore, was sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to her pet.

The female tan terrier, whose name was not known, was found dead covered by a sheet at a home in Grasmere Road, central Blackpool, on Friday, March 13, 2020 after a neighbour

complained about a bad smell, the court was told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

The cupboard was covered in old dog muck and there was no natural light or appropriate bedding.

The dog was in a starved state with its bones visible and sticking out.

RSPCA inspector Will Lamping, who led the charity’s investigation, took the dog’s body to a vet for an examination, which found no evidence of any underlying diseases – suggesting it

died from starvation.

The female tan terrier was found dead covered by a sheet at a home in Grasmere Road, central Blackpool

A post-mortem revealed the dog’s stomach contained faeces and plastic clothing tags – suggesting it was so hungry it ate anything it could find.

The vet confirmed the animal would have suffered for months.

A witness who found the dog told the court: “This whole incident has left me shocked and disgusted. I can’t imagine how this poor dog felt starving to death. I just can’t seem to get it out of

my head.”

As well as her lifetime ban, which she can appeal after 10 years, Jolly was given a suspended prison sentence of 14 weeks, a 30-day rehab order, and told to pay £150 costs.

Magistrates said: “We found this case quite distressing, involving a prolonged and deliberate act resulting in a dog starve to death.”

Mr Lamping added following the court hearing: “ This was a truly shocking case to investigate. It is difficult to think of the suffering that this dog went through as she laid hungry and alone

in a tiny cupboard with no light until her death.

“I would urge anyone who ever finds themselves in a situation where they are struggling to feed or care for their animal, to call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999 and we will

always do our best to get help to the animal in need.”