Warning after fake police officers are caught trying to scam vulnerable people out of money using spoofed phone number
The con artists were fraudulently claiming to be from the police and used a spoofed police telephone number to make the calls yesterday afternoon (01 Sept).
All three incidents have involved vulnerable victims being coerced into withdrawing significant amounts of money from their bank accounts by an individual at the end of a phone.
Thankfully in all three incidents bank staff have prevented any money from being withdrawn and have contacted the police.
The first incident happened in Blackburn at 1.27pm, the second in Accrington at 1.33pm and the third in Rawtenstall at 2.09pm.
No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing.
How can I tell if a phone call from the police is genuine?
Genuine police officers will never ask for your bank details or money.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: If you get a phone call from someone saying they are from the police or the bank do not provide your account details or hand over any cash. If you are ever unsure about the identity of an officer, always us on 101.
We would also ask that the public check in on their relatives or elderly neighbours and if they are unsure or suspicious of anything, then us on 101.”