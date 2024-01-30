Wanted Preston man with links to Blackpool arrested following public appeal
A Preston man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Allesandro Astarita, from Preston, was wanted on recall to prison.
Officers on Monday (January 29) launched a public appeal to find the 38-year-old and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Police later confirmed he had been arrested in Preston on Tuesday morning (January 30) and he was in custody for questioning.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "You might have seen that yesterday we appealed for information about Allesandro Astarita, 38, who was wanted for recall to prison.
"Just to update you, Astarita was arrested in Preston this morning and is currently in custody.
"Thank you for your help."