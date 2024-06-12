Wanted man with ‘MUM’ tattoo on right arm has links to Blackpool
He is wanted on recall to prison.
A wanted man has links to Lancashire.
Christian Lewis is wanted on recall to prison.
The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
He has a scar down the left side of his head, and a ‘MUM’ tattoo on his upper right arm.
Lewis has connections to Blackpool and Manchester.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.