He is wanted on recall to prison.

A wanted man has links to Lancashire.

Christian Lewis is wanted on recall to prison.

Christian Lewis is wanted on recall to prison

The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a scar down the left side of his head, and a ‘MUM’ tattoo on his upper right arm.

Lewis has connections to Blackpool and Manchester.