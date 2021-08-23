Wanted man arrested after climbing onto roof in Blackpool

Police shut Central Drive at the junction with Grasmere Road due to an "incident" at around 4.15am today (August 23).

Officers have since confirmed a wanted man had climbed onto the roof of a property.

"He has since come down and been arrested," a spokesman added.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

Bus services diverted their routes following the closure as traffic began to build in the area.

The road closure was in place for four hours

