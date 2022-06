Lancashire Police asked for the public’s help in finding registered sex offender Thomas Pickles, 39, on Friday (June 24).

He was wanted by the police after breaching his notification requirements.

Officers later confirmed Pickles – who had links to Blackburn, Accrington, Preston and Blackpool – was arrested in Rawtenstall at around lunchtime the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.