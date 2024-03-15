Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Ridings, who is missing from his home in Fleetwood, is also wanted on recall to prison.

The 70-year-old was last seen on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys at around 7:40pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a grey t-shirt and a black gilet which has brown fur around the hood over a blue parka coat.

Michael Ridings, who is missing from his home in Fleetwood, is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Michael was also wearing black trainers with white soles, as seen in a CCTV image released by police.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of a large build with short, white hair.

Officers said he may appear confused.

Michael has links to Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Preston, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Michael.