Kenneth Archer is wanted in connection with burglaries in Ripon Street and Hozier Street which occurred earlier this month.

The 60-year-old, formerly of Hastings Close, is described as black, 5ft 5in to 5ft 8in tall, of slim, skinny build.

He has brown eyes and bald, short dark hair.

Archer has links to Blackburn with Darwen, Lancaster, Chorley, Preston, Rossendale, Burnley and Manchester.

"He could be violent and should not be approached by the public," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or email [email protected]

In an emergency, always call 999.

