Video footage released of man police want to speak to in connection with Bonny Street machete attack
The victim, a man in his 20s, appears to have been followed by the offender from McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street onto Bonny Street where the assault happened.
The attack happened at 7.53am on Tuesday, September 30.
The victim suffered head injuries, but these were thankfully not life threatening.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do you know this man? We want to speak to him after an assault in Blackpool at the end of last month.”
Police confirmed that a machete appears to have been used by the attacker.
They added: “An investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are trying to trace the man in this video.”
If you know him or have any information which could help us find him, please call us on 101 quoting log 0250 of Sept 30.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.