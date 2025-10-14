Police have released video footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a machete attack in Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a man in his 20s, appears to have been followed by the offender from McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street onto Bonny Street where the assault happened.

The attack happened at 7.53am on Tuesday, September 30.

The victim, a man in his 20s, appears to have been followed by the offender from McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street onto Bonny Street where the assault happened. | Blackpool Police

The victim suffered head injuries, but these were thankfully not life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do you know this man? We want to speak to him after an assault in Blackpool at the end of last month.”

Police confirmed that a machete appears to have been used by the attacker.

Read More Former Blackpool school teacher denies murder and sexual assault of 13-month-old baby

They added: “An investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are trying to trace the man in this video.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know him or have any information which could help us find him, please call us on 101 quoting log 0250 of Sept 30.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.