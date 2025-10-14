Video footage released of man police want to speak to in connection with Bonny Street machete attack

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:57 BST
Police have released video footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a machete attack in Blackpool.

The victim, a man in his 20s, appears to have been followed by the offender from McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street onto Bonny Street where the assault happened.

Most Popular

The attack happened at 7.53am on Tuesday, September 30.

The victim, a man in his 20s, appears to have been followed by the offender from McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street onto Bonny Street where the assault happened.placeholder image
The victim, a man in his 20s, appears to have been followed by the offender from McDonald’s on Bank Hey Street onto Bonny Street where the assault happened. | Blackpool Police

The victim suffered head injuries, but these were thankfully not life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do you know this man? We want to speak to him after an assault in Blackpool at the end of last month.”

Police confirmed that a machete appears to have been used by the attacker.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

They added: “An investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are trying to trace the man in this video.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you know him or have any information which could help us find him, please call us on 101 quoting log 0250 of Sept 30.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceMcDonalds
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice