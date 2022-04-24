The fatal incident took place outside the City Look clothes shop on Coronation Street on April 9.

CCTV footage from the neighbouring Sorrento House hotel showed the dog being walked on-lead by its male owner, who then left it untied next to a street lamp and went into a shop.

Moments later, it lunged at a passing Yorkshire terrier, 14-year-old Benji, who was being walked-on lead by a friend of his owner, Jan Holker.

It took a crowd of people more than two minutes to free the little dog from the brute’s jaws. Benji was rushed to the PDSA Pet Hospital on Hawes Side Lane, where he died as a result of the serious bite wounds to his neck two days later.

Police have now confirmed that the vicious dog involved in the fatal attack has been put down. A spokesman said: “(We) can confirm the dog was signed over to police with the knowledge it would be destroyed.”

Jan, 56, of Adelaide Street, said: “The police officer who dealt with it rang me after it happened and said that the dog’s owner had signed the dog straight over, and that it had been destroyed.

"I’m glad in a way, because that dog can’t do what it did to Benji again. But in another way, if the owner had had it muzzled and on a lead in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this situation.

"The police actually said to the owner they’d warned him about the dog before. So why was nothing done about it then? Then Benji would still be here.

"Benji has gone to be cremated now. I still think he’s here. I still think he’s trapping about. It’s like I can still hear his bark.

"I’m still so angry, but there’s nothing more I can do.