"Very vulnerable" teenager with links to Blackpool still missing after 4 months

Anxhelo Qobaj remains missing after disappearing from the Crumpsall area of Manchester on Thursday, July 1.

Greater Manchester Police say the teenager is originally from Albania but has links to Blackpool and might be in the resort.

He is also known to have links to Liverpool and was often seen around Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anxhelo Qobaj, 17, has been missing from the Crumpsall area of Manchester since July 1, 2021. He is from Albania but police say he has links to Blackpool and might be in the resort

He is described as 5ft 7ins, with a slim build and short brown hair, curly on top.

A GMP spokesman said: "Since going missing in July, there have been no sightings of Anxhelo and he is a very vulnerable young person so we need to find him to ensure he is safe and well."

You can call PC Dave Frame on 07393781595 or PC Helen McNeil on 07584 224 903 if you have any information that could help the officers find Anxhelo.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.