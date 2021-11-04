"Very vulnerable" teenager with links to Blackpool still missing after 4 months
A 17-year-old boy who disappeared in Manchester four months ago is still missing and police say he might be in Blackpool.
Anxhelo Qobaj remains missing after disappearing from the Crumpsall area of Manchester on Thursday, July 1.
Greater Manchester Police say the teenager is originally from Albania but has links to Blackpool and might be in the resort.
He is also known to have links to Liverpool and was often seen around Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.
He is described as 5ft 7ins, with a slim build and short brown hair, curly on top.
A GMP spokesman said: "Since going missing in July, there have been no sightings of Anxhelo and he is a very vulnerable young person so we need to find him to ensure he is safe and well."
You can call PC Dave Frame on 07393781595 or PC Helen McNeil on 07584 224 903 if you have any information that could help the officers find Anxhelo.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.