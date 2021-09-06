Vandals smash LGBT charity shop window and cause £600 of damage

Damage caused to the charity shop window

The LGBT Charity UK shop on Talbot Road had its front window smashed twice overnight, leaving behind two large cracks.

Charity founder Luke Conway said: "I left the store at 10.15pm, and sometime between then and when I came in at 8.15am this morning somebody had put their fist through the window and smashed it in two places, and we can't get anyone to come and fix it until next Thursday. We can't even get it boarded up, unless we're willing to pay another £500. So we're now appealing for any help or support from local people.

"I just can't believe we have been targeted like this. It hasn't happened to any other shop in the area, just us."

Damage caused to the charity shop window

The incident was reported to police this morning.

Luke added that the cost of replacing the window, which is expected to be around £600, would divert much-needed funds away from the charity, which provides mental health and housing support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

"We feel gutted," he said. "Unfortunately, we don't have any CCTV that covers that area of the shop.

"What gets me is that we often get people coming into the shop and taking things without paying. I don't bother reporting it and put my own money in the pot instead. Now this has happened, I wonder how much money can you put in to keep things going."