A micro-van was flipped onto its side by youths who filmed the vandalism to boast to mates on social media.

CCTV captured the vandals toppling the Honda Acty van in Clifton Road, near Memorial Park in Fleetwood, at around 3.40am on Tuesday (January 21).

The Honda Acty micro-van was flipped onto its side in Clifton Road, Fleetwood at around 3.40am on Tuesday (January 22) | Lee Horabin

One of the four is seen filming the stunt with a phone while the others lift the micro-van off the kerb, tipping it into the road.

The vandalism caused significant damage to the Honda, smashing its passenger window and leaving the van blocking the road in the early hours of the morning.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.