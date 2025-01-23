Fleetwood vandals film themselves tipping Honda van onto its side at 3.40am
CCTV captured the vandals toppling the Honda Acty van in Clifton Road, near Memorial Park in Fleetwood, at around 3.40am on Tuesday (January 21).
One of the four is seen filming the stunt with a phone while the others lift the micro-van off the kerb, tipping it into the road.
The vandalism caused significant damage to the Honda, smashing its passenger window and leaving the van blocking the road in the early hours of the morning.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.