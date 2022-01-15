Urgent search under way in Blackpool for missing 35-year-old Craig Daffern
An urgent search is under way for a missing 35-year-old man in Blackpool.
Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for Craig Daffern, who was last seen in Paddock Close, near Whitehills Business Park, at 2.30pm yesterday (January 14).
Craig is described as white, of a stocky build with dark hair and has a tattoo of a rose on his hand and an owl on his arm.
He has links to Beacon Fell in Goosnargh, as well as Broughton, Clifton, Freckleton, Kirkham and Woodplumpton.
PC Conor McIntyre, of West Division, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Craig and we are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
"I would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts – or Craig himself if he sees this appeal – to contact the police as soon as possible."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0758 of January 14, 2022. For immediate sightings call 999.
