Urgent appeal for missing Blackpool schoolgirl, 13, last seen in Devonshire Road

A 13-year-old schoolgirl has disappeared from home in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police have made an urgent appeal to help find Reah Hall, who has been missing since Monday (January 6).

Reah was last seen at home in the Devonshire Road area at around 8pm on Monday. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing directly to the schoolgirl to get in contact if she is able to do so.

A police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Reah was last seen about 8pm on Monday at an address in the Devonshire Road area of ‪Blackpool.‬

Reah Hall, 13, is described as 4ft 2ins and of slim build with shoulder length light brown hair. Pic: Lancashire Police

"She is around 4ft 2ins and of slim build with shoulder length light brown hair.

"Should you have any information to help us find Reah, or if Reah herself sees this appeal, please call on 101 quoting log number LC-20200106-1318.

"We would like to reassure Reah that she is not in any trouble, we just want to know she is okay."