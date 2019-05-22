UPDATE: Blackpool Firefighters are investigating the cause of a bin fire on the Promenade that spread to an empty building

Have your say

The cause of a fire that spread from bins near the back of Nellie Dean's nightclub to a neighbouring building, is being investigated by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.



At 6:51pm, 4 fire engines were called from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham to attend a fire near the karaoke bar on the Promenade.

The bins

The blaze appears to have started in the bins at the rear of the property, before spreading to a neighbouring empty building.

Nellie Dean's was not damaged at all by the fire, and remains open for business.

Firefighters say they used "four breathing apparatus, one jet, two hose reels, and a positive ventilation fan" to put out the fire.

Nellie Dean's Karaoke Bar

There were reportedly no injuries at the scene.

Police were also called, reportedly to help cordon off the area from the large number of people in the area.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that they were investigating the cause of the fire.

Nellie Dean's were unavailable for comment.