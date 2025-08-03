Unannounced police visit to late-night St Annes venue sees driver arrested for drugs as part of new operation

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 14:02 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Fylde Neighbourhood launched Operation Publican with the help of Fylde Rural Task Force, Blackpool Task Force, Blackpool Council and Lancashire Fire and Rescueplaceholder image
A person has been arrested for drugs offences as part of a new operation targeting licenced premises in the Fylde area.

Local police teams conducting unannounced walk-throughs of venues in St Annes on Friday, August 1 night as part of Operation Publican.

They identified a vehicle driving off from an unnamed venue, and following a stop search the driver was found in possession of cocaine.

The driver refused to conduct a drug wipe test and was subsequently arrested. They have since been charged and are due to appear in court next week.

Operation Publican is a joint operation focussing on licenced premises within the Fylde area with an aim to “target, disrupt and reduce criminal activity including drug supply and use”.

It will continue on a regular basis around the Fylde Coast, to “ensure the night time economy is a safer place for all”.

