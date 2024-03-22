Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A high school headteacher has spoken out after a video showing pupils bullying another child went viral this week.

Parents were outraged at the behaviour of the boys and girls who filmed themselves harassing and assaulting a younger child in St Annes on Tuesday.

The video was shared on Facebook and the children were swiftly identified as pupils from Lytham St Annes High School.

The incident was reported to the school and Lancashire Police were also made aware of the footage.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating and we are working closely with the school to come to a proportionate and appropriate resolution."

"Ugly and unacceptable", says school

Headteacher Ray Baker acknowledged the incident in a message to parents on Thursday, and in a statement to the Gazette, condemned his pupils' behaviour as "ugly and unacceptable".

Ray Baker, headteacher at Lytham St Annes High School

He said: "We were made aware of the video through social media channels on Wednesday evening and worked overnight to ensure children were safeguarded.

"The video showed behaviour that is ugly and unacceptable.

"We do not tolerate bullying in any form and will always challenge robustly with the full information, even when it happens out of school.

"We would always urge members of the public to report any safeguarding issues through the proper channels so they can be swiftly dealt with without putting children at risk."

Lytham St Annes High School

Man 'handcuffed' by police

Yesterday, police were called to a second incident near the school, believed to be related to the bullying video.

Officers were pictured detaining and handcuffing a man in Church Road following a confrontation with a number of youths, with one youth alleging he had been assaulted.

Police investigated but said no offence had taken place.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 4.20pm yesterday (Thursday, March 21) to a report of an assault in Church Road, St Annes.

"Officers attended the scene and after speaking with a number of people, are satisfied no offence took place. No arrests have been made."

What happened in the video?

The footage shows a group of teenagers - boys and girls - harassing a younger child near the shops in Headroomgate Road, St Annes.

In the video, one of the teenagers is seen physically assaulting the frightened child, knocking her to the ground.