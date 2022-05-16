Police said they were called to a disturbance involving a group of youths in Bispham on Sunday evening (May 15).

A group of youths believed to have been involved were located and searched by police.

Two teenagers were subsequently arrested by police after being found in possession of two large knives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two youths were arrested after two large knives were recovered by police in Bispham. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Pictures shared by police show one of the knives had a 21cm blade, with the other measuring 17cm.

“While this was a startling discovery for the attending officers, we would like to reassure communities that knife crime is less than one per cent of crime in Lancashire,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We take all reports of offences involving knives extremely seriously.”

One of the knives that was recovered by police. (Credit: Lancashire Police)