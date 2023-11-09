News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Two women wanted by Lancashire Police after pensioner’s handbag stolen at Booths supermarkets in Poulton

Two women are wanted by police after a pensioner’s handbag was stolen at the Booths store in Poulton-le-Fylde.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 80s had her handbag stolen while she was in the Booths store in Blackpool Old Road on November 1.

The incident occurred between 2.15pm and 2.40pm.

Officers on Thursday (November 9) released CCTV images of two women they wanted to identify.

Do you recognise these two women? Officers would like to speak to them after a pensioner’s handbag was stolen at the Booths store in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise these two women? Officers would like to speak to them after a pensioner’s handbag was stolen at the Booths store in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Do you recognise these two women? Officers would like to speak to them after a pensioner’s handbag was stolen at the Booths store in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to speak to them in connection with an offence of theft we are investigating.

“If you recognise the women or have information as to who they might be, please call 101 quoting log 1041 of November 1.”

Anyone with information can also email [email protected] or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.