Two women wanted by Lancashire Police after pensioner’s handbag stolen at Booths supermarkets in Poulton
A woman in her 80s had her handbag stolen while she was in the Booths store in Blackpool Old Road on November 1.
The incident occurred between 2.15pm and 2.40pm.
Officers on Thursday (November 9) released CCTV images of two women they wanted to identify.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to speak to them in connection with an offence of theft we are investigating.
“If you recognise the women or have information as to who they might be, please call 101 quoting log 1041 of November 1.”
Anyone with information can also email [email protected] or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.