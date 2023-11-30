Two women charged with number of shoplifting offences after spate of thefts in Cleveleys town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two women were arrested on Wednesday (November 30) following a spate of thefts around Cleveleys town centre.
Natasha Westhead, of Coronation Road, Cleveleys, was charged with six shoplifting offences and breaching a court order.
The 32-year-old was remanded in custody after appearing at Lancashire Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 30).
She will appear before Preston Crown court for sentencing on January 9, 2024.
Terri Westhead, of Coronation Road, Cleveleys, was charged with five shoplifting offences.
The 36-year-old also appeared at Lancashire Magistrates Court on Thursday.
She was given a drug rehabilitation order and sentenced to four weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years.