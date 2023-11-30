News you can trust since 1873
Two women charged with number of shoplifting offences after spate of thefts in Cleveleys town centre

Two women were charged with a number of shoplifting offences following a spate of thefts in Cleveleys town centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:26 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:27 GMT
Two women were arrested on Wednesday (November 30) following a spate of thefts around Cleveleys town centre.

Natasha Westhead, of Coronation Road, Cleveleys, was charged with six shoplifting offences and breaching a court order.

The 32-year-old was remanded in custody after appearing at Lancashire Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 30).

Two women were charged following a shoplifting spree in Cleveleys town centre (Credit: Google)Two women were charged following a shoplifting spree in Cleveleys town centre (Credit: Google)
She will appear before Preston Crown court for sentencing on January 9, 2024.

Terri Westhead, of Coronation Road, Cleveleys, was charged with five shoplifting offences.

The 36-year-old also appeared at Lancashire Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was given a drug rehabilitation order and sentenced to four weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years.