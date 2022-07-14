Two woman sexually assaulted on train after attending Ed Sheeran concert in Manchester

The victims boarded a busy train at Manchester Piccadilly at around 11.15pm on Saturday, June 11, after attending an Ed Sheeran Concert at Etihad Stadium.

A short time after the train left the station, a man approached the victims before touching them both inappropriately.

The man also approached other passengers during the journey and asked them if they wanted to buy cannabis.

Two woman were sexually assaulted by a man onboard a train departing from Manchester Piccadilly railway station

Passengers ejected the offender from the train at Deansgate railway station shortly after 11.20pm

“Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information to assist their investigation,” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

The man is described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old, around 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, with short black hair.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2200058737.