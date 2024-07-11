Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people are wanted by Lancashire Police following a burglary at a shop in Poulton.

Poulton Cleaning Centre on Chapel Street was burgled in the early hours of June 26.

The till was stolen from the premises and later found empty in a nearby park.

Officers on Thursday (July 11) released CCTV images of two people as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’ve been making enquiries since and now we are releasing some CCTV stills of two people we’d like to speak with in connection with the burglary.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0249 of June 26.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.