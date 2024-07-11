Two people wanted by Lancashire Police after till stolen from Poulton-le-Fylde shop during burglary
Poulton Cleaning Centre on Chapel Street was burgled in the early hours of June 26.
The till was stolen from the premises and later found empty in a nearby park.
Officers on Thursday (July 11) released CCTV images of two people as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’ve been making enquiries since and now we are releasing some CCTV stills of two people we’d like to speak with in connection with the burglary.”
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0249 of June 26.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.