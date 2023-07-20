News you can trust since 1873
Two people wanted by Lancashire Police after BMW stolen from home in Blackpool

CCTV footage has been released of two people police want to identify after a BMW was stolen in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jul 2023, 19:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 19:24 BST

A BMW was stolen from an address in Alwood Avenue some time between 10:30pm on June 27 and 8:30am June 28.

Police said the car was later recovered.

Officers on Thursday (July 20) released CCTV footage of two people they wanted to identify.

Two people are wanted by police after a car was stolen from an address in Alwood Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Two people are wanted by police after a car was stolen from an address in Alwood Avenue, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If recognise either of the men or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0281 of June 28.