Two people suffer 'serious facial injuries' after being attacked by group of thugs in Blackpool
Two people were left with "serious facial injuries" after a group of thugs attacked them in Blackpool.
The two victims were walking along Dickson Road when they were attacked by a group of people at around 5.10am on February 4.
The victims, two men aged 27 and 41, suffered "serious facial injuries," police said.
On Monday (February 14), officers urged any eyewitnesses to come forward to help with their investigation.
DC Charlotte Thomas, of Blackpool CID, said: "This incident resulted in two people sustaining some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who came to the aid of the victims or who witnessed the assault to come forward and contact us."
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0143 of February 4.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.