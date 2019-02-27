Two missing girls from Nottinghamshire 'may have travelled to Blackpool'

Have your say

Two missing girls from Nottinghamshire could be in Blackpool.

Italia Rouse, 13, and Molly Kettle, 12, were reported missing from Worksop on Monday, with police officers concerned for their safety.

Italia Rouse and Molly Kettle

Italia is described as medium build, 5ft 8ins tall, has long copper/red straight hair.

She was last seen wearing a long green quilted coat, black leggings, a light grey top and black and white trainers.

Molly is described as slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with very long dark brown hair usually worn in a ponytail.

Molly was last seen wearing a black cap, short green Parka jacket with fur on the hood, a loose grey cropped hooded sweatshirt, pale blue jeans and black trainers.

The two girls are believed to be together and may travel to Nottingham or as far as Blackpool.

If you have seen Italia or Molly or know where they might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 967 of 25 February 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.