Two men to face crown court over alleged bloodbath machete street fight in Morecambe

Twenty six year old David Jowett is alleged to have used a machete and his rival Johnny Reid used the jagged edged knife during the confrontation in Bartholemew Road, Morecambe, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was captured by a witness on his mobile phone and the video has gone viral magistrates at Blackpool heard.

Jowett is charged with affray, threatening behaviour with a machete and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Crown Court

Prosecutor Scott Parker said that the incident happened after Jowett arrived outside Reid’s home in a Toyota car containing three other males.

“This is quiet residential street in broad daylight,” said the prosecutor. ”Reid is said to have emerged from his home with the knife and Jowett was handed a machete by one of his friends.”

Kevin Bamber who defended joiner Jowett said: ”This is not a gang war. It is a stupid argument which got out of hand. My client had expected a fist fight but it ended like a sword fight. “

His client appeared in the dock with multiple stitches in his neck and face. Jowett was granted bail.

He must live at his grand-father’s home in the village of Bentham.

He must not enter Morecambe or contact witnesses in the case.

However he must remain in custody pending a bail appeal by the Crown Prosecution Service which will take place at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.

The second man to appear in the dock was Johnny Reid (31) of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe who faces the same charges.