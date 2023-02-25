Police are now appealing for information as part of the alleged assault in Blackpool, which left the men with facial injuries.

Officers say they were called to a report of an incident on Church Street around 7.15pm on Monday, February 20.

It was reported two men, aged 69 and 55, both from Blackpool, had been on a bus when they were involved in an argument with a number of teenage boys and girls.

The men got off the bus around 7.10pm and were reportedly attacked with a hammer. Both men suffered facial injuries.

Two teenage boys were later arrested in connection with the offence.

Detectives are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Det Con Samantha Burton, of Blackpool Police, said: “An investigation is underway after two men suffered facial injuries following an incident in Church Street.

“While we have made two arrests, we are keen to speak to a number of witnesses, including people on the bus, as well as a man at the bus stop. It is also believed some people filmed what happened.

“We are requesting for anyone who witnessed the incident, took footage, has been shown footage or has any information regarding the matter to get in touch.”

If you can help, call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1094 of February 20.