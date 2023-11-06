Two men from Lancashire fined for fishing illegally during close season in River Ribble
The pair were caught fishing during close season – when fishing is prohibited - on June 15 by an Environment Agency enforcement team.
The close season for freshwater fishing in England’s rivers runs from March 15 to June 15 inclusive every year.
This allows protection for fish during their vulnerable spawning period.
Nathan Hart, 31, of Lord Street, Fleetwood and Jonathan Mundell, 40, of Cedar Road, Preston pleaded guilty to breaching national byelaws at North Cheshire Magistrates Court.
They were each told to pay £191 in fines and costs.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency, said: “Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable.
“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalties received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.
“Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”