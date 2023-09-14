Two men attacked by thugs armed with weapons after car rammed near Sainsbury’s in Blackpool
Two men were attacked by three thugs armed with weapons after their car was rammed in Blackpool.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A white van rammed into a car near the Sainsbury’s store in Talbot Road at approximately 9.45pm on July 12.
Three men armed with weapons proceeded to get out of the van before attacking the two occupants of the car.
“Neither of the men were seriously injured but the attack caused alarm to members of the public in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Officers on Thursday (September 14) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.
If you recognise any of the three men in the CCTV image, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1511 of July 12.