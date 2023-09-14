News you can trust since 1873
Two men attacked by thugs armed with weapons after car rammed near Sainsbury’s in Blackpool

Two men were attacked by three thugs armed with weapons after their car was rammed in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
A white van rammed into a car near the Sainsbury’s store in Talbot Road at approximately 9.45pm on July 12.

Three men armed with weapons proceeded to get out of the van before attacking the two occupants of the car.

“Neither of the men were seriously injured but the attack caused alarm to members of the public in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Do you recognise these three men? Officers want to speak to them in connection with an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise these three men? Officers want to speak to them in connection with an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers on Thursday (September 14) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.

If you recognise any of the three men in the CCTV image, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1511 of July 12.