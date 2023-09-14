Two men were attacked by three thugs armed with weapons after their car was rammed in Blackpool.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A white van rammed into a car near the Sainsbury’s store in Talbot Road at approximately 9.45pm on July 12.

Three men armed with weapons proceeded to get out of the van before attacking the two occupants of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Neither of the men were seriously injured but the attack caused alarm to members of the public in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Do you recognise these three men? Officers want to speak to them in connection with an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Thursday (September 14) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to identify in connection with the attack.