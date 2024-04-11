Two men arrested for various driving and drug offences following police chase in Blackpool
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police took to Facebook last night to explain why members of the public may have seen a higher police presence in Blackpool that evening.
PC Tillotson of the Team 5 Immediate Response Tasking team said that earlier that night, a motorcycle with two males on board was spotted by officers.
The vehicle failed to stop for Blackpool Police but was located a short time later on Newton Drive where both males made off on foot after stalling the vehicle.
Following a “short foot chase”, both males were detained and arrested for various driving and drug offences. The vehicle was also found to be stolen.
PC Tillotson said: “Two in the cells for the evening and one happy owner who will have his property returned to him.”