A spokesperson for Blackpool Police took to Facebook last night to explain why members of the public may have seen a higher police presence in Blackpool that evening.

PC Tillotson of the Team 5 Immediate Response Tasking team said that earlier that night, a motorcycle with two males on board was spotted by officers.

The vehicle failed to stop for Blackpool Police but was located a short time later on Newton Drive where both males made off on foot after stalling the vehicle.

Blackpool Police arrested various two men for various offences last night. Pictured is the stolen motorbike the men were driving.

Following a “short foot chase”, both males were detained and arrested for various driving and drug offences. The vehicle was also found to be stolen.