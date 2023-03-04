News you can trust since 1873
Two men arrested following spate of commercial burglaries in Blackpool and Poulton

Two men have been arrested following a spate of commercial burglaries in both Blackpool and Poulton.

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Last night, (Friday, March 3), Blackpool Police posted online that officers from the Blackpool and Fylde taskforce have arrested two males in connection with these recent burglaries.

As of last night, both men were in custody awaiting interview.

Two men are in custody in relation to commerical burglaries in Blackpool and Poulton.
One Facebook user commented: “Well done we all feel a little safer now thank you”

Another said “Proud of you, Awesome job” whilst a third said “Well done to all involved”.