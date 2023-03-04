Two men arrested following spate of commercial burglaries in Blackpool and Poulton
Two men have been arrested following a spate of commercial burglaries in both Blackpool and Poulton.
Last night, (Friday, March 3), Blackpool Police posted online that officers from the Blackpool and Fylde taskforce have arrested two males in connection with these recent burglaries.
As of last night, both men were in custody awaiting interview.
