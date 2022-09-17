Two men arrested after fight breaks out in residential South Shore street
Two men were arrested after a fight broke out on a residential street in South Shore.
Officers were called to reports two men were fighting in Highfield Road at approximately 9am on Saturday (September 17).
Eyewitnesses said one of the men was reportedly armed with a weapon, but this was not confirmed by police.
Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray under the Public Order Act after officers arrived.
They remained in custody for questioning on Saturday afternoon.