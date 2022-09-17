News you can trust since 1873
Two men arrested after fight breaks out in residential South Shore street

Two men were arrested after a fight broke out on a residential street in South Shore.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:49 pm
Officers were called to reports two men were fighting in Highfield Road at approximately 9am on Saturday (September 17).

Eyewitnesses said one of the men was reportedly armed with a weapon, but this was not confirmed by police.

Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray under the Public Order Act after officers arrived.

Two men were arrested after a fight broke out in Highfield Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

They remained in custody for questioning on Saturday afternoon.