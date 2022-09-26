Late night revellers were caught up in frenzied scenes close to Ma Kelly's in Dickson Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 25).

At around 2.50am, a red car pulled up close to the venue and two men climbed out. One of the men, reportedly armed with a machete, allegedly threatened a doorman and a fight broke out.

Police were called and the pair tried to make a quick getaway but were chased by a number of people who were able to surround the vehicle.

A 28-year-old man from Bradford and a 29-year-old man from Keighley were arrested on suspicion of affray after the incident close to Ma Kelly's

According to witnesses, the man with the blade was dragged out of the car and detained by door staff from nearby venues as police made their way to the scene.

Officers arrived a short time later and the pair were placed into the back of a police van and taken into custody.

Police statement

It was reported two men had driven to the area in the early hours of Sunday (September 25), with one man threatening door staff with a weapon

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 2.50am yesterday (Sunday, September 25) to a report of an affray close to Ma Kelly’s in Talbot Road, Blackpool.

“It was reported two men had driven to the area, with one man threatening door staff with a weapon.

“The pair then made off from the scene in the car, with the vehicle later stopped by police.

