Levi McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court, Morecambe; Joshua David Giles, 19, of Pendlebury Road, Swinton, Manchester and a 13-year-old boy from Kirkham are alleged to have been involved in an alleyway shooting in November last year.

It is alleged a homemade gun was used to shoot Scott McIvor through the eye in an alley off Skipton Street, Morecambe.

The trio are due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on January 9, 2023.