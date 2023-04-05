News you can trust since 1873
Two Fleetwood boys, 15, arrested on suspicion of rape as part of ongoing investigation

Two 15-year-old boys from Fleetwood were arrested by detectives investing an allegation of rape.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

A dispersal order was put in place in the Memorial Park area between 8.30pm on Monday (April 4) and 1am on Tuesday (April 5).

It was put in place following a disturbance which involved a large group of youths.

The disturbance related to an investigation into an allegation of rape which was reported in July 2022, police said.

Two 15-year-old boys from Fleetwood were arrested on suspicion of rapeTwo 15-year-old boys from Fleetwood were arrested on suspicion of rape
Two 15-year-old boys from Fleetwood were arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the ongoing investigation on Tuesday.

They remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are serious allegations and as part of the enquiry we have this morning made two arrests.

“I must make it clear that people must not seek to take the law into their own hands or speculate on social media or other platforms about the investigation as this could prejudice the outcome and deny the victim justice.

“Uniformed patrols have been increased in the area to prevent any repeat of last evening’s disturbances.

“Finally, I would like to thank those responsible members of the community for coming forward to police and providing welcome support and information to help with our investigation.

