A dispersal order was put in place in the Memorial Park area between 8.30pm on Monday (April 4) and 1am on Tuesday (April 5).

It was put in place following a disturbance which involved a large group of youths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disturbance related to an investigation into an allegation of rape which was reported in July 2022, police said.

Two 15-year-old boys from Fleetwood were arrested on suspicion of rape

Two 15-year-old boys from Fleetwood were arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the ongoing investigation on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are serious allegations and as part of the enquiry we have this morning made two arrests.

“I must make it clear that people must not seek to take the law into their own hands or speculate on social media or other platforms about the investigation as this could prejudice the outcome and deny the victim justice.

“Uniformed patrols have been increased in the area to prevent any repeat of last evening’s disturbances.

Advertisement Hide Ad