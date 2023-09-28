A bag containing two lock boxes full of drugs was recovered after being spotted on the roof of a property by an eagle-eyed police officer in Blackpool.

Officers spotted a man dealing drugs on Kirby Road on Wednesday (September 27).

He was arrested and found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

The officers then identified a nearby flat where another suspect was arrested and more drugs were found.

One of the eagle-eyed officers also spotted something on the roof of the three-storey property.

After enlisting the help of colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, they went up in a cherry picker to recover the item.

This was found to be a bag containing two lock boxes full of drugs, cash and jewellery.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (September 28).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In case you haven’t heard of it, Project Adder stands for Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery and sees the police, council and health services working together to address the issue of drugs misuse.

