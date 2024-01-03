The McLaren supercar which burst into flames often sells for around £100,000.

Two men have been arrested after the McLaren supercar they were travelling in crashed into a home and burst into flames.

Both the car, which often sells for a minimum of £100,000, and house caught fire after the crash in Heyhouses Lane, St Annes at 2.35am on December 23.

No-one in the house was hurt but the two male occupants of the car were taken to hospital.

One was critically ill but in a stable condition, while the other was described as serious yet stable, said Lancashire Police.

Four fire engines from St Annes, South Shore, Lytham, and Blackpool attended the scene and the road was closed from Blackpool Road North to Singleton Avenue before reopening at 12.45pm the following day.

Lancashire Police appealed for information, saying they were working to "establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision".

Two local men, aged in their 20s, have since been arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Two men in their 20s, one from Lytham and one from St Annes, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"They have since been released under investigation."