Two arrested after Lancashire Police raid home in Blackpool and seize drugs and cash
Officers from the resort’s Neighbourhood Policing team visited the address with a warrant and discovered large quantities of Class A and Class B drugs, along with £4,000 in cash.
Lancashire Police said the two suspects were taken into custody while enquiries continue.
A police spokesperson said: “Today, Blackpool North Neighbourhood Policing team conducted a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant in the Claremont area of Blackpool.
“Two adults have been arrested as part of this warrant. Large quantities of Class A and Class B drugs and £4,000 have been seized by officers.
“Enquiries are now ongoing in relation to the seizures. Warrants like this are possible, thanks to the information and intelligence provided by members of the public, as well as the hard work from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”